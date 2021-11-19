Popular Montgomery restaurant reopens following ceiling collapse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A popular Montgomery restaurant has reopened following a ceiling collapse that forced its closure in August.

5 Points Deli & Grill, located in the Cloverdale area, announced it would be reopening Monday, hosting a grand reopening on Friday. The restaurant took to Facebook to make the announcement thanking patrons for their support and asking them to come out and continue supporting the business.

5 Points Deli & Grill reopens after August ceiling collapse. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“Please bring all your friends and family and spread the word for us, we truly appreciate all your support! We will be open with love music, great beer, and wonderful special! Thanks so much and we look forward to seeing you soon,” the Facebook post said.

Hey guys!!!!! Guess what….We are SOOO thankful and blessed to announce we are finally OPENING Mon, Nov 15th…with our... Posted by 5 Points Deli & Grill on Thursday, November 11, 2021

In August, the plaster above the lay-in ceiling collapsed. The entire eating area was covered in debris and the ductwork hanging on the exposed wooden rafters. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was injured.

The Cloverdale eatery, which averaged about 900 customers per week, was close to celebrating its third anniversary when this happened.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.