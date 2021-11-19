Advertise
Popular Montgomery restaurant reopens following ceiling collapse

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A popular Montgomery restaurant has reopened following a ceiling collapse that forced its closure in August.

5 Points Deli & Grill, located in the Cloverdale area, announced it would be reopening Monday, hosting a grand reopening on Friday. The restaurant took to Facebook to make the announcement thanking patrons for their support and asking them to come out and continue supporting the business.

“Please bring all your friends and family and spread the word for us, we truly appreciate all your support! We will be open with love music, great beer, and wonderful special! Thanks so much and we look forward to seeing you soon,” the Facebook post said.

In August, the plaster above the lay-in ceiling collapsed. The entire eating area was covered in debris and the ductwork hanging on the exposed wooden rafters. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was injured.

The Cloverdale eatery, which averaged about 900 customers per week, was close to celebrating its third anniversary when this happened.

