The Shoppes at EastChase to ring in holiday season with All is Bright

Holiday cheer is returning to The Shoppes at EastChase this weekend, which will host its annual holiday event, All is Bright, on Saturday.(Source: The Shoppes at EastChase)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Holiday cheer is returning to The Shoppes at EastChase this weekend, which will host its annual holiday event, All is Bright, on Saturday.

The event happens from 6-8 p.m. near Sephora and will include live music, holiday performances, kids’ activities, and a little snow! Santa will also make an appearance to light up the tree.

[THE RUNDOWN: Here’s what’s happening Nov. 19-21]

There will also be a complimentary photo booth near H&M where shoppers can take home a photo strip to remember the evening.

The shopping center will kick off the holiday season with a fireworks show. A full list of activities can be found on The Shoppes at EastChase’s website.

“Because we were unable to host this event last year, we are especially excited to bring All is Bright back to The Shoppes at EastChase where the entire community will create memories that last a lifetime, said Eastchase’s Suzanna Wasserman Edwards. “With our new retailers on main street such as Sephora and Trek Bicycles, this is sure to be a season where shoppers have no trouble finding everything on their list.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

