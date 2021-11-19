Advertise
Woman shot on Montgomery’s Norman Bridge Road Friday morning

Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Norman Bridge Road.
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Norman Bridge Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been transported to an area hospital for treatment after being shot Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Norman Bridge Road.

The incident is part of an ongoing investigation. No other details about the shooting were available nor was a motive released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

