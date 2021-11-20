2021 Families of the Year - The Cooper Family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cooper family has seen some ups and downs. Serious illnesses, car accidents, election victories and even an acceptance into medical school. Through it all, they’ve pulled through as a family.

The Cooper family is committed to serving their community and also serving their church by singing in the choir, serving on various boards and heading up the the Media Ministry at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church. Their involvement began with a passion started by James Cooper and shared the family.

“I’m a history nut, so I believe in family history and photographs.” said James Cooper.

His wife Cassandra Cooper agrees.

“A lot of families don’t have that, so they can look back on. It’s priceless,” she said

For them, those priceless moments include making sure they were there to video their daughter Lauren’s white coat ceremony. You could find them in front of the camera when James Cooper was sworn in as Probate Judge of Macon County. They’ve collected countless hours and many pictures of their life’s experiences.

“We both did soccer and basketball throughout our school years and these two were the ones always driving us or the team where we needed to go or being the equipment managers,” said James Cooper III.

“And doing the videotaping and taking pictures of the team,” Cassandra Cooper added.

Their talents became valuable during the Pandemic. They heled St. Mark Baptist Church in Tuskegee stay connected to their Sunday services through social media and through telephone conferencing.

“We trained them. It had to be a consistent team and committed already coming to church and ready to learn so we taught them all of this now they can pretty much run it.” said James Cooper.

The Coopers no doubt believe in supporting each other. They are a close knit family that has made serving their community and focus. It’s a valuable lesson passed down from John and Cassandra Cooper to their children.

“If we call on them regardless of the time they are going to be there and it’s a blessing so I want to give them their flowers while they’re here,” said Lauren Cooper.

