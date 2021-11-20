Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama state health office reacts to COVID-19 booster shot expansion

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, scene in this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021,...
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, scene in this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021, providing a COVID update.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday the FDA approved, and a CDC advisory panel endorsed the expansion of booster shot availability for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to all adults. The panel’s recommendation will most likely prompt the CDC to soon clear approval of the doses, which would be the final regulatory step before the U.S. can officially start distribution.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed the booster approval Friday afternoon.

So far, 2.1 million Alabamians have completed vaccine series, marking about 42-percent of the state. Harris said tests have shown immunity wanes over time for those who are vaccinated and says boosters are needed. But it’s not clear if more boosters will be needed later.

“I don’t think we know that right now. It is a coin flip. I think it is unclear,” Harris said. “We are going to need more time, we are going to need to follow people over time who get these booster doses, see how susceptible they remain to infection six months from now or a year from now, measure antibody levels and see what happens to those antibody levels before we’re really going to be able to make that recommendation.”

ADPH said Friday that adults who have gotten Pfizer and Moderna’s booster shots are eligible for boosters at least six months after the completion of the initial two-dose vaccination series. Adults initially vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose two months after their first shot.

Children ages 5 through 11 are eligible for vaccination, under Emergency Use Authorization, with the Pfizer vaccine. Children, ages 12 and above can be vaccinated under EUA with the Pfizer product as well at the standard adult dose.

ADPH noted that most hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Alabama are among unvaccinated people and said the best way to protect everyone is to be vaccinated, including people who have been infected with COVID-19 before.

For individuals 5 through 17 years of age, please check vaccines.gov  or contact the provider to see if the Pfizer vaccine is offered before scheduling your appointment.

All county health departments offer COVID-19 vaccine, but some locations do not have all three brands of vaccine available. All county health departments will offer the age-eligible vaccine products for free to ages 5 and older. Contact your county health department for availability.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The plot of land is near several neighborhoods: Fox Hollow, County Downs, Bellehurst, Watson...
Area leaders, residents against proposed Montgomery development
Lawrence is charged with assault second degree.
2 more suspects identified in gas station shootout
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Some Alabama schools have lifted mask mandates, while others continue to require face coverings.
How long will mask mandates remain in Alabama schools?
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
ADPH said the victim, whom it did not identify, is undergoing “prompt medical treatment” to...
Person being treated after bite from rabid cat in Prattville
On any given night, hundreds of people are homeless in our area.
MACH hosts ‘sleep-out’ to mark National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week