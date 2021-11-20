Alabama State survives against Texas Southern 24-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets survived against the Texas Southern Tigers at ASU Stadium Saturday.

The Hornets offense finished with 363 total yards.

The Hornets strike first. Quarterback Joe Owens Jr. connects with wide receiver Brandon McDuffie for the nine-yard touchdown.

But, the Tigers answer. Quarterback Andrew Body takes the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

The Hornets and Tigers were tied up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

With over nine minutes left in the third quarter, the Hornets take the lead with a 47 yard field goal from kicker Hunter Hanson.

But, Texas Southern answers. With 5:47 left in the third, running back LaDarius Owens runs the ball one yard to put the Tigers in the lead.

The Tigers had the lead 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Hornets take the lead. The Tigers punt is blocked, and Dante Norris returns the ball for the Hornets score.

But the Tigers answer back. Body finds wide receiver Jonathan Giles for the 30-yard score to put the Tigers in the lead.

Alabama State regains the lead with 6:51 left in the game. Owens finds receiver Wallace Corker for the 14-yard touchdown.

The Hornets won the game 24-21.

Owens finished with 150 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, he was intercepted once and sacked twice.

The Tigers offense ended with 370 total yards.

Alabama State is now 4-6 in the season. They’ll next take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in the Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.