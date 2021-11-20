Advertise
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper

Randy Wade
Randy Wade(ALEA website)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the State of Alabama has issued a “Dangerous Person-Blue Alert” for a man involved in injuring an officer.

Randy Lee Wade is being sought in connection with the injury of an Alabama State Trooper. He is believed to be a risk to the public.

He was last seen at the site of the incident which occurred at AL Hwy 28 and I-20/59 in Livingston, AL on Friday, November 19 at 11:45 p.m.

Wade is a black male, 5′11 in height and weighs 135 pounds.

State Bureau of Investigation is asking for your assistance in locating him. If you see Wade, call the State Bureau of Investigation 334-676-7250 or 911.

