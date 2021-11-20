Advertise
Huntingdon falls to Birmingham-Southern in 1st round of playoffs

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks fell to the Birmingham-Southern Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished with 257 total yards.

The Hawks strike first. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 24-yards for the touchdown in the Hawks’ first drive of the game.

However, the Panthers answer. With 5:40 to go in the first quarter, running back Tavion Fleming takes the ball 14-yards to get Birmingham-Southern on the board.

With 16 seconds left in the quarter, Birmingham-Southern adds more points to the board with a 38-yard field goal from Zach Ford.

The Panthers had the lead 10-7 heading into the second quarter.

With 38 seconds remaining before halftime, quarterback Trey Patterson takes the ball five-yards to extend Birmingham-Southern’s lead.

Birmingham-Southern had the lead 17-7 heading into halftime.

The Panthers strike with over five minutes left in the third quarter. Patterson runs eight-yards to advance Birmingham-Southern’s lead.

Birmingham-Southern was in the lead 24-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Huntingdon strikes. Running back Kahari McReynolds takes the ball 15-yards for the Hawks score.

The Panthers won the game 24-14.

Cotney finished with 171 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, he was intercepted once.

The Panthers offense finished with 284 total yards.

