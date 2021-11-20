Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Residents donate thousands of blankets, winter wear to River Region homeless

Blankets and winter wear filled up several trash bags outside Vaughn Park Church of Christ.
Blankets and winter wear filled up several trash bags outside Vaughn Park Church of Christ.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands upon thousands of warm blankets have been collected so far for Alabama’s homeless population.

“We might have seven or eight or 9,000 blankets for real,” Lydia Pickett with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless said. “No exaggeration at all. It is well over $50,000 in value when we combine that with the winter wear.”

That is due to the generosity of River Region residents who showed up and donated to MACH’s November blanket drive.

“Blankets, socks, clothes, scarves, hats, gloves,” all items volunteers, like Maiika Henley, accepted at donations spots throughout Montgomery.

The three-week event wrapped up Saturday.

Piles of bags could be seen outside Vaughn Park Church of Christ. Some contained pre-owned blankets, others contained new men’s coats.

“You know, weather’s getting cold like it is, you definitely want people to be warm,” volunteer James Glover said.

It was all to help the less fortunate this winter, a partially difficult time to face the elements.

“Just as it turns cold and we decide to do different things without heating systems and we switch out our wardrobes, we need to think about people who just regardless of what the weather is are going to be outside,” Pickett said.

MACH will hand out the supplies directly to people on the streets as well as those in shelters.

In January, the coalition will conduct its annual surveys of local sheltered and unsheltered homeless people to accurately gage their needs. During this time, the donations from the blanket drive will also be available.

Those who missed the event but still wish to give back this holiday season can drop off goods at MACH’s office on 101 Coliseum Boulevard.

“It helps us now. It helps us get people through the holidays. It helps us when we’re moving people from shelters or from the streets into their own apartments to have a few things,” Pickett said.

Items will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquise Flynn has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015...
Man convicted, sentenced for 2015 murder of Montgomery rapper
5th death confirmed from Oct. 31 Montgomery shootings
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Norman Bridge Road.
Woman shot on Montgomery’s Norman Bridge Road Friday morning
Montgomery police say a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital...
Man with critical gunshot wound shows up at Montgomery hospital

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking a warming trend all ahead of our next rain maker.
Tracking a warming trend all ahead of our next rain maker.
Tracking a warming trend all ahead of our next rain maker.
Randy Wade
Blue Alert issued for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
The Cooper family is committed to serving their community and also serving their church by...
2021 Families of the Year - The Cooper Family