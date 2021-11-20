Advertise
Troy falls to App State 45-7

The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars...
The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team(WSFA 12 News)
By Liz Newton
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The Mountaineers defense stifled Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense, holding them to just 142 total yards.

Watson finished with 109 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once.

The Mountaineers get on the board first with a 24-yard field goal from Chandler Staton.

However, the Trojans answer with 6:15 left in the first quarter. Watson finds wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire for the 37-yard score.

Troy had the lead 7-3 heading into the second quarter.

With 21 second left in the half, the Mountaineers take the lead. Quarterback Chase Brice finds wide receiver Coen Sutton for the 21-yard touchdown.

App State had the lead 10-7 at the half.

The Mountaineers strike with 12:14 left in the third. Brice finds wide receiver Thomas Hennigan for the six-yard touchdown.

App State extends their lead. With 12 minutes left in the quarter, Brice connects with tight end Eli Wilson for the 10-yard touchdown.

The Mountaineers strike again with over five minutes left in the third. Running back Nate Noel takes the ball five-yards for the App State score.

App State had the lead 31-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

App State started off the fourth extending their lead. Running back Daetrich Harrington runs the ball two-yards for the score.

With over five minutes left in the game, App State strikes again. Running back Jahmir Smith runs the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

The Mountaineers won the game 45-7.

App State’s offense finished with 445 total yards.

The Trojans fall to 5-6 in the season. They’ll head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

