ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to an ALEA report, Randy Lee Wade was arrested in Sumter County at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 for his involvement in injuring a state trooper.

Wade, 57, is the suspect regarding the attempted murder of a trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, which occurred on Friday, November 19. He was arrested without incident.

The Trooper stopped Wade for a traffic violation and was in the process of arresting him for six warrants, at which time Wade attempted to murder the Trooper and fled the scene. A statewide “Blue Alert” was issued by the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) at the request of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist in locating Wade.

Wade is currently in the Sumter County Jail and has been charged with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Escape and Second-Degree Theft of Property.

The arrest was executed by the United States Marshal Services’ Fugitive Task Force, the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

