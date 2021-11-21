Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to an ALEA report, Randy Lee Wade was arrested in Sumter County at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 for his involvement in injuring a state trooper.

Wade, 57, is the suspect regarding the attempted murder of a trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, which occurred on Friday, November 19. He was arrested without incident.

The Trooper stopped Wade for a traffic violation and was in the process of arresting him for six warrants, at which time Wade attempted to murder the Trooper and fled the scene. A statewide “Blue Alert” was issued by the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) at the request of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist in locating Wade.

Wade is currently in the Sumter County Jail and has been charged with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Escape and Second-Degree Theft of Property.

The arrest was executed by the United States Marshal Services’ Fugitive Task Force, the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: 3rd round of playoffs
5th death confirmed from Oct. 31 Montgomery shootings
5 Points Deli & Grill reopens after August ceiling collapse.
Popular Montgomery restaurant reopens following ceiling collapse

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Cold front brings rain to the area overnight
Cold front brings rain to the area overnight.
Cold front brings rain to the area overnight.
Wade arrested
Wade arrested
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper