Black Belt Big Buck Photo Contest kicks off 10th year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10th annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest is underway.

The contest started Wednesday and runs through Feb. 10, 2022, according to ABBAA. It is sponsored by Jonathan Goode and Southeastern Land Group.

“Over the past decade, we’ve held this friendly contest to highlight the long seasons, healthy populations and big bucks that the bountiful Black Belt region is known for,” said Pam Swanner, Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “We encourage experienced hunters and those new to the sport to scout our woods for an unforgettable adventure and enter the contest.”

The contest takes place online, and the winner will be selected through online voting. The association says to enter the contest, hunters need upload a photo of a buck harvested from within the 23-county Black Belt region on the photo contest website. The buck must be harvested during 2021-2022 whitetail deer season.

Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry.

The contestant who gets the most online votes before the season closes in February will get a $500 gift card donated by Jonathan Goode and Southeastern Land Group.

The association is reminding hunters to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield.

ABBAA is also reminding success hunters to report their harvested deer through Game Check.

The winner of last year’s Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Big Buck Photo Contest was a 7-year-old boy from Montgomery.

