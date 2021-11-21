Cheaha State Park closed as crews battle 2 wildfires

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are responding to two wildfires in Talladega County. As a result Cheaha State Park is closed Sunday to all guests due to smoke from wildfires and a parkwide power outage.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire is between Talladega Scenic Drive/Hwy 281 and AL Hwy 49 east to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 400 acres.

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County. (Cheaha State Park)

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is occurring of Forest Service Road (FS) 651 and 642 intersection; east of FS road 651 to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 200 acres.

All trail heads associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness are closed and listed as follows:

Cheaha Trail Head

Turnipseed/HWY 281 Trail Head

Adams Gap Trail Head

Nubbin Creek Trail Head

High Falls Trail Head

Trails closed:

The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap

Chinnabee Silent Trail south of HWY 281

Cave Creek Trail

Odum Scout Trail

Nubbin Creek Trail

