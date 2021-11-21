Advertise
Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

According to WBAY’S affiliate WISN, a witness tells them she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also told WISN she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness tells WISN the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people.

