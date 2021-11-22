Advertise
Alabama loses to Auburn in Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Results are in for a food drive fueled by the biggest football rivalry in Alabama.

The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive wrapped up Friday.

Auburn University collected more than 352,000 pounds of food. The University of Alabama collected 319,437 pounds of food.

UA and AU students donated food and raise money to fight food insecurity in the state and both universities set records when it came to collecting food.

Jean Rykaczewski with the West Alabama Food Bank says they used Venmo and QR codes for the first time this year.

“People don’t realize how many people that both groups serve. We serve some of the poorest areas of the state. This food will last us well into the spring,” explained Rykaczewski.

The food collected for the food driver will be donated at end of December or beginning of January.

