ASU, Tuskegee set for matchup in 97th Turkey Day Classic

The turkey is cooking and the pigskin is about to start flying. It's Thanksgiving Week, and that means it's time for the 97th annual Turkey Day Classic, one of the nation's oldest HBCU football classics!

Alabama State University’s famed 97th Turkey Day Classic is set for Thursday with the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers once again on the menu for the 101st meeting of the two teams.

The Hornets and Golden Tigers last played each other outside of the classic in Sept. 2019. While every classic has featured ASU, there have been several opponents over the years. Tuskegee opted out in 2012 due to playoff conflicts, leaving ASU to challenge other HBCUs for six seasons.

Tuskegee has a lead on the overall series with 49 wins. ASU has won 42, though not all against the Golden Tigers. Mississippi Valley State and Prairie View A&M are the only other teams to win a Turkey Day Classic. The game has ended in a tie three times. There was no Turkey Day Classic in 2020, due to the pandemic, the first cancelation since the classic started in 1924.

For 2021, the celebration will include an alumni brunch, a concert and, of course, the fun Turkey Day Classic Parade, which started in the 1940s. It originally wound its way through ASU’s campus, but now takes place on historic Dexter Avenue and features decorated vehicles, floats and trailers, bands, marchers and much more.

Organizers says if you’re thinking about attending, make sure to get to Hornet Stadium a little early because some streets will be blocked off to traffic.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

