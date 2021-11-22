Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ASU, Tuskegee set for matchup in 97th Turkey Day Classic

This is the first Turkey Day Classic featuring ASU and Tuskegee since 2012
Alabama State University's Hornet Stadium will host the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers for...
Alabama State University's Hornet Stadium will host the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers for the 97th Turkey Day Classic on Nov. 25, 2021.(Source: Alabama State University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The turkey is cooking and the pigskin is about to start flying. It’s Thanksgiving Week, and that means it’s time for the 97th annual Turkey Day Classic, one of the nation’s oldest HBCU football classics!

Alabama State University’s famed 97th Turkey Day Classic is set for Thursday with the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers once again on the menu for the 101st meeting of the two teams.

The Hornets and Golden Tigers last played each other outside of the classic in Sept. 2019. While every classic has featured ASU, there have been several opponents over the years. Tuskegee opted out in 2012 due to playoff conflicts, leaving ASU to challenge other HBCUs for six seasons.

Tuskegee has a lead on the overall series with 49 wins. ASU has won 42, though not all against the Golden Tigers. Mississippi Valley State and Prairie View A&M are the only other teams to win a Turkey Day Classic. The game has ended in a tie three times. There was no Turkey Day Classic in 2020, due to the pandemic, the first cancelation since the classic started in 1924.

[MORE: Turkey Day Classic Game Information]

For 2021, the celebration will include an alumni brunch, a concert and, of course, the fun Turkey Day Classic Parade, which started in the 1940s. It originally wound its way through ASU’s campus, but now takes place on historic Dexter Avenue and features decorated vehicles, floats and trailers, bands, marchers and much more.

Organizers says if you’re thinking about attending, make sure to get to Hornet Stadium a little early because some streets will be blocked off to traffic.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball against South Carolina's Jordan Burch...
Auburn falls to South Carolina 21-17
11/20/21 MFB Alabama vs Arkansas Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) Photo by Crimson...
Alabama defeats Arkansas 42-35, clinches SEC Championship berth