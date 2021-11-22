Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Free micro-pantries helping to feed those in need in Autauga County

Free micro-pantries helping to feed those in need in Autauga County
Free micro-pantries helping to feed those in need in Autauga County(Source: WSFA)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA)  There is a micro-pantry movement happening in Autauga County right now. The concept is simple: take what you need, and leave what you can.

District Judge Joy Booth and Autauga Children’s Policy Council Director Alyson Calhoon are leading the way.

“There are so many people dealing with unemployment and job changes and so there are so many families out there that are struggling right now, just to get the items that they need,” Calhoon said. “So, we just wanted to help support the local food pantries by building something that people can come to 24/7″.

Together, they built three micro-pantries in Autauga County. The current locations:

  • KimberLia’s in downtown Prattville
  • Billingsley Public Library
  • Prattville Public Library

“The beauty of this is that we can also move them as we see fit,” Calhoon said.

Lia Muir, KimberLia co-owner, said they’ve seen a lot of people utilizing the micro-pantry in downtown Prattville.

“There’s baby food, there’s formula, sometimes people put diapers in it, the community really does a good job at restocking it,” Muir said. “And, if it gets too low, someone from the Autauga Children’s Policy Council will come by and restock it, and people come by and grab things all the time, and people will sit right here and eat.”

“People will sit down right here and eat. Vienna sausages, all kind of stuff.”

The free micro-pantries are monitored by cameras and have been in place since July 2021. But, Calhoon said, they are here to stay, and they look forward to expanding and building upon the idea in the future.

For now, she asks that the community continues to support this initiative. When asked what they need the most at this time, her response:

“Personal hygiene products and quick food items like pop tarts and granola bars because a lot of people may not have access to an oven or microwave or have the ability to cook,” Calhoon said, “also, diapers and baby items are always needed.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

The Lower Lounge’s head bartender Nick Ware won that award with a cocktail called “A Streetcar...
Montgomery restaurants receive industry awards for outstanding work
It will feel like it's in the 20s in most places Tuesday morning.
Sunshine returns with colder temps
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Cold front to usher in rain & cooler temperatures into Alabama
Tracking rain overnight. Then colder air to start the week.
Tracking rain overnight. Then colder air to start the week.