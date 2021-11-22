Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a vehicle was stolen from a man at gunpoint.

According to court records, Stanley Jaquez Wilson is charged with robbery first degree.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened on Nov. 10 at the intersection of the W. South Boulevard and Mobile Highway between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wilson is accused of using a handgun to take the victim’s 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

Wilson was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

