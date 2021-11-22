Advertise
Montgomery police searching for missing woman

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away from a medical facility in Montgomery on Nov. 19, 2021.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a Montgomery medical facility Thursday afternoon. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pink pants and flip flops.

Police say Collins does not have a phone or vehicle.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

