Morgan County deputies find explosive device while recovering stolen vehicle

MORGAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies found an explosive device while recovering a stolen vehicle from a home in Somerville Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, a stolen vehicle was recovered from a home in the 4600 block of Highway 36 and during the process, an explosive was found in a container behind the home.

Deputies say the scene is secured and the bomb squad is en route. According to MCSO, the device may be disposed of by being exploded by bomb techs.

WAFF 48 is told the explosive device appeared to be an Artillery stimulator.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

