Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House

It’s the thirteenth White House tree from the Tar Heel state.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, but the White House is already putting up its Christmas tree. Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden accepted this year’s tree at the White House.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent actually,” Biden told reporters.

This year’s tree is a Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in North Carolina.

Russell Estes, the farm’s owner, is no stranger to seeing his Christmas trees go up in Washington. His farm has served up White House Christmas trees under the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and now the Biden administration.

Estes said, “A special day for Peak farms and the Estes family and get to meet the First Lady and present her with a beautiful eighteen and half foot Fraser Fir.”

Estes says a lot of the success is on the Fraser Fir itself. He said, “We have the Frazier Firs native to North Carolina. It is the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the thirteenth official White House Christmas tree from North Carolina.

A Peak Farms tree was also selected for former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence during the Trump Administration.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone
The 2021 White House Christmas tree is delivered.
North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s 2021 Christmas Lights Festival
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants