Pike Road Elementary’s ‘Nurse Gabbie’ first nurse to get Class Act award

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Gabriella Moreu has been taking the lead when it comes to all the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and protocols at Pike Road Elementary. But in the hallways, the students simply know her as “Nurse Gabbie.”

Moreu said the past year has been “crazy,” saying they didn’t know how the pandemic would impact the school. She said they were sending students home or to quarantine, calling parents and monitoring close contacts in the classroom.

She said she never knew what to expect each day.

Pike Road Elementary School Principal Jeff Hatfield said they relied on Moreu at the height of the pandemic and that she played a critical role in contacting parents of possible COVID-19 cases, staying abreast on the latest health protocols, and maintaining a calm and kind demeanor at school.

“Last year was a struggle for everyone, but she was front and center, making sure we were safe, training us in certain protocols, just doing her job plus more,” Hatfield said.

As a thank you, Moreu was nominated for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. It is the first time that a school nurse has been nominated for the award. Moreu said she was honored and shocked.

“I’ve watched this before and I’ve seen teachers at this school that have gotten it...I always said I would never get that because I’m a nurse. nobody thinks about the nurse, so I’m really excited,” Moreu said.

Moreu said thank you to the dedicated teachers, parents and Parent Teacher Student Association at Pike Road Elementary School for supporting her and making her job easy.

She said most of her supplies come from donations.

