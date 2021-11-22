Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.(Denis Shepherd, Georgia DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday.

Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The observations should be reported at journeynorth.org.

Researchers say the information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S.

Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

It will feel like it's in the 20s in most places Tuesday morning.
Sunshine returns with colder temps
Alabama authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 10 in...
Woman shot in legs while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile
Ranch Chicken Cheeseball
The Rundown & Southern Bite in the kitchen
State fire marshal warns of Thanksgiving turkey fryer, oven fires
State fire marshal warns of Thanksgiving turkey fryer, oven fires