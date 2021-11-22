The Rundown & Southern Bite in the kitchen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanksgiving is almost here! If you are hosting dinner then that means the turkey is thawing and side dishes are being prepped.

Something you may not have thought of in all your planning is making some appetizers for your guests. Thanksgiving dinner takes a long time to cook. So while your guests are waiting to feast you’ll want to have something for them to nibble on.

The Rundown joined Stacey Little of Southern Bite in the kitchen for some quick and easy options to make your holiday even tastier! Check out our video and if you need some more ideas visit Stacey’s website here!

Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites

Ingredients 2 (1.9-ounce) (15-count) mini fillo shells 1 (3.5-ounce) package chopped real bacon pieces 3/4 cup prepared pimento cheese (like Palmetto Cheese brand) 1/2 cup mild green pepper jelly, melted

Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Fill each mini fillo shell with 1 teaspoon pimento cheese. Drizzle with about 1/2 teaspoon of the melted pepper jelly. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of the bacon crumbles over the top each. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake 5-8 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 30 appetizers.



Bacon Pimento Cheese Bites ((Source: WSFA 12 News- Southern Bite))

Ranch Chicken Cheeseball

Ingredients 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese 1 (10-ounce) can white meat chicken, drained 1 (1-ounce) envelope ranch salad dressing mix (or 3 tablespoons from a large bottle of ranch mix) 1/2 cup mayo 1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese 1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions Allow all ingredients to come to room temperature and combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl until thoroughly mixed. Chill for at least two hours. Remove mixture from refrigerator and mold into a ball shape. Coat outside with chopped pecans.



