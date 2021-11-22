Sunshine returns with colder temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front responsible for the rain last night into early this morning has cleared the area. That will allow for decreasing clouds, cooler temperatures and a stiff north breeze.

It will be breezy all day with winds of 10-20 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will get into the mid-60s with plenty of afternoon sunshine, but the northerly wind will make things feel cooler. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph throughout the day.

Then comes a pair of much colder nights. Tonight and Tuesday night will each be down in the lower 30s. There is Freeze Warning in effect tonight for many across Central Alabama in anticipation of lows nearing the 32-degree mark.

We've got plenty of 30s on the way. (WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will also be cool to chilly for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday after those cold starts. Each day will bring wall-to-wall sunshine.

The all-important Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast is looking good. Thanksgiving will bring sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs will warm up for Thanksgiving Day. (WSFA 12 News)

A weak cold front will slide through Thanksgiving night, perhaps bringing a few showers to some communities.

Fortunately that front will clear by sunrise, leading to a dry Black Friday for any shopping you’d like to get done! It will be dry with sun and clouds mixed together heading into the upcoming weekend.

A front brings a chance of showers Thanksgiving night. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional lows down in the 30s and below normal highs will accompany the dry weekend, so get ready for more chilly weather!

