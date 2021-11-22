Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Sunshine returns with colder temps

Thanksgiving and Black Friday shaping up to be dry
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front responsible for the rain last night into early this morning has cleared the area. That will allow for decreasing clouds, cooler temperatures and a stiff north breeze.

It will be breezy all day with winds of 10-20 mph.
It will be breezy all day with winds of 10-20 mph.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will get into the mid-60s with plenty of afternoon sunshine, but the northerly wind will make things feel cooler. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph throughout the day.

Then comes a pair of much colder nights. Tonight and Tuesday night will each be down in the lower 30s. There is Freeze Warning in effect tonight for many across Central Alabama in anticipation of lows nearing the 32-degree mark.

We've got plenty of 30s on the way.
We've got plenty of 30s on the way.(WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will also be cool to chilly for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and lower 60s on Wednesday after those cold starts. Each day will bring wall-to-wall sunshine.

The all-important Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast is looking good. Thanksgiving will bring sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs will warm up for Thanksgiving Day.
Highs will warm up for Thanksgiving Day.(WSFA 12 News)

A weak cold front will slide through Thanksgiving night, perhaps bringing a few showers to some communities.

Fortunately that front will clear by sunrise, leading to a dry Black Friday for any shopping you’d like to get done! It will be dry with sun and clouds mixed together heading into the upcoming weekend.

A front brings a chance of showers Thanksgiving night.
A front brings a chance of showers Thanksgiving night.(WSFA 12 News)

Additional lows down in the 30s and below normal highs will accompany the dry weekend, so get ready for more chilly weather!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Cold front to usher in rain & cooler temperatures into Alabama

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Cold front to usher in rain & cooler temperatures into Alabama
Tracking rain overnight. Then colder air to start the week.
Tracking rain overnight. Then colder air to start the week.
Cold front to usher in rain & cooler temperatures into Alabama.
Cold front to usher in rain & cooler temperatures into Alabama.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey