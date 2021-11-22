Woman shot in legs while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile

Advertise
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile.

Police say a woman was driving on I-10 at around 10 p.m. on Friday when she was shot in the right leg. The bullet then traveled through her left leg. Authorities described the injuries as non life-threatening.

The woman was treated at a local hospital. Her son was also in the vehicle but wasn’t hurt. Police said they were still looking for a suspect.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

