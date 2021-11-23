Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

The decision is reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

When asked about it Monday on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that’s the plan.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president if he decides not to run.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Randy Lee Wade
Court records: Trooper’s gun malfunctioned when suspect tried to shoot him
Some of the victims were in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down.
Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint
Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the...
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

Latest News

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
‘Unite the Right’ jurors begin third day of deliberations
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Defendants in Arbery case can’t use self-defense
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
2 dead following head-on crash in Chambers County
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56