Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies

(Scott K., Lead Animal Care Professional in Predators)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo’s 16-year-old male African lion, Kwanza, has died.

The Zoo’s Veterinary and Animal Care staff had been closely monitoring and medically treating him for age-related health issues including kidney disease and lymphoma.

Kwanza initially responded to medical treatment but then his appetite decreased and the difficult decision was made to euthanize him.

“Kwanza was a longtime beloved member of our animal family and always received the best care and attention from our Animal Care and Veterinary teams,” says Birmingham Zoo President & CEO, Chris Pfefferkorn. “His passing is a devastating loss for not only our staff and volunteers but also for our guests and members who loved him. Kwanza will always hold a special place in our hearts and he will be deeply missed.”

About Kwanza (from The Birmingham Zoo): Kwanza was born on December 24, 2004, at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. He came to the Birmingham Zoo in February 2006 and resided in the Trails of Africa area of the Zoo. He was loved by staff, volunteers, members, and guests. Over the years, he mastered participating in husbandry training while readily learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care. In 2011, Kwanza fathered five lion cubs, a large litter for African lions, and a huge contribution towards the conservation of the species. He was often seen napping in his habitat with resident female African lion, Akili, and greeting guests at the Zoo’s Predator Zone. Kwanza served as an ambassador for his species, inspiring people to learn more about the conservation of African lions in the wild.

💚 KWANZA AFRICAN LION : Supporters and friends, it is with very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Kwanza, our...

Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Randy Lee Wade
Court records: Trooper’s gun malfunctioned when suspect tried to shoot him
Some of the victims were in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down.
Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint
Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the...
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

Latest News

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway,...
I-65 near Selma Highway moving again after crash injures 4
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
City of Marion bank account temporarily frozen over tax debt
Brandon Hall, the Trojans’ defensive coordinator until he was tapped to lead the team on...
Troy’s interim head coach aims for bowl eligibility