East Alabama Health opens breast health center in Auburn

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has opened a new specialized breast health care center in Auburn.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday with officials from East Alabama Health, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor Ron Anders.

Officials say the facility is equipped with the latest in breast health imaging and includes:

  • 3D Mammography
  • Breast ultrasounds (including automated breast ultrasound)
  • Breast MRI
  • Same-day results for most breast screening
  • Breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and management
  • Breast biopsy and other minimally invasive procedures
  • Breast imaging navigator

The breast health center also has 12 private dressing rooms and same-day results for most breast screenings.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

Dr. Cynthia Lorino serves as imaging medical director of the new center. “What we’re offering here is truly exciting because this area has needed it for a long time,” she said at the ceremony. “It’s a comprehensive breast center which means all of the imaging you need you can have at our facility - that includes everything from screening mammograms and ultrasounds to biopsies. Plus, we’re putting into place ways to follow-up with patients who have a positive diagnosis so that we make sure you’re taken care of the best way possible.”

The breast health center has nurse navigators available to provide personal guidance for patients who receive a diagnosis of breast cancer. This assistance includes scheduling follow-up appointments and treatment, helping navigate medications and insurance, and keeping patients informed throughout their journey, according to the organization.

The new breast health center is located on the third floor of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park.

