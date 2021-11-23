Events announced for 66th anniversary of Montgomery bus boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is getting ready to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott. Mayor Steven Reed and Yvette Jones Smedley, director or the city’s cultural affairs department, announced the events set for the first week of December.

The Montgomery bus boycott was a launching point for the civil rights movement. Sparked by the arrest of Rosa Parks, it ran from Dec. 5, 1955 until Dec. 20, 1956 after the implementation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that bus segregation is unconstitutional.

Another local civil rights icon, Claudette Colvin, was arrested on March 2, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white person. She is now trying to get her record expunged. This predated Parks’ arrest and the boycott by several months.

Here are the commemorative events for the 66th anniversary. More information can be found at www.mgmbusboycott.com.

Free admission to the Rosa Parks Museum - Dec. 1-5. Rosa parks Museum address is 252 Montgomery St. The museum is open from 9 a.m. tp 5 p.m.

Annual Rosa Parks’ Day Unity Breakfast - Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church at 706 E. Patton Ave.

Montgomery bus boycott exhibit at the Legacy Museum - Dec. 2-6. Admission is $5 to both the museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice. Legacy Museum is at 44 N. Court St.

Children’s arts and crafts day - Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. 9:00 on the second floor of the Rosa Parks Museum’s in the children’s wing.

Rosa Parks Day concert - Dec. 1 from 2-3 p.m. at the Rosa Parks auditorium. The concert will feature the Westerlies featuring “For Rosa” by composer Mason Bynes.

Unity walk for Parks’ faith and legacy in the civil rights movement - Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The walk goes from Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church to the Rosa Parks Museum.

Rosa Parks community convocation - Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church at 706 E. Patton Ave.

The Quest: A historical self-guided driving tour - Dec. 1-6. Locations can be found on the sites page

Rosa Parks Day and memorial unveiling - Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m. by the Rosa Parks Museum entrance. The ceremony will include an artwork unveiling in conjunction with the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Tour Rosa Parks’ apartment - Dec. 1-5. The Montgomery Housing Authority is offering free tours of Parks’ home at 660 Cleveland Court. Hours are not yet announced.

Tour a 1955 Montgomery transit bus - Dec. 1 at the Rosa Parks Museum. Guests may walk through a replica of the iconic bus where Parks refused to give up her seat. Tours are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Georgia Gilmore food giveaway - Dec. 2. 9 a.m. at Metropolitan UMC at 3108 Rosa Parks Ave. Food will be distributed through a non-contact process. Those interested in volunteering can email info@metromgm.org or call 334-263-0950.

Live screening of “382: Organizing for the Future” - Dec. 3 The film highlights the boycott and modern-day activism in Montgomery.

Montgomery bus boycott community educational forum - Dec. 4 at St. Paul AME Church. Workshops begin at 10 a.m. Community forum and youth essay competition awards at noon. Youth activities will include storytelling by Joseph Trimble and a presentation by the Civil Rights Memorial Center.

Preserving Their Legacy: Activists Then and Now - Dec. 4. at 10 a.m. in the Rosa Parks Auditorium. This program will feature author and activist Karen Gray Houston and local nonprofit Women in Training.

We Create Change pop-up exhibit opening reception - Dec. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. The pop-up art exhibit examines several areas of protest, including mass incarceration, critical race theory and voter suppression. It will take place at KRESS at 39 Dexter Ave. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 20.

Virtual mass meeting re-enactment - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The twice-weekly virtual event celebrates the mass meetings of the Montgomery bus boycott.

The Mass Meeting: Understanding the Roles of Churches in Changing Communities - Dec. 6 at Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Hear from Mayor Steven Reed and hear bishop J. Drew Sheard.

The Quest: A Historical Scavenger Hunt - Dec. 1-7. This self-guided scavenger hunt takes visitors to historical sites to learn about the people and places of the Montgomery bus boycott. Participants may post to Facebook using the hashtag #mgmbusboycottchallenge will be entered into a drawing to win a historical swag bag. A listing of all sites is available at www.mgmbusboycott.com

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.