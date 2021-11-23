Advertise
How is Alabama doing with vaccinating children 5-11 against COVID?

Kids ages 5 to 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a...
Kids ages 5 to 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for a little more than three weeks. But how many kids in Alabama have received the shot?
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids between 5 and 11 have been able to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for a little more than three weeks.

But how many kids in Alabama have received the shot?

According to a White House estimate, about 10% of the 28 million children 5-11 in the U.S. have received the vaccine so far, but Alabama falls far behind the national average.

Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID Vaccine Distribution Dashboard shows only 1.7% of kids 5-11 in our state have gotten their shot.

Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, anticipates that number will continue to grow as more families are able to speak with their primary care physicians about the health benefits of getting the shot.

Dr. Landers said many parents across the state are hesitant and still have a lot of questions when it comes to vaccinating their children.

She said children can become severely ill from COVID-19, so any risks outweigh the benefits.

“I was just looking at some data and it seems like persistently in Alabama overall over the last couple of weeks or so we’ve still had about 10 kids at any given time remaining in the hospital from COVID-19. Certainly, at our peak, we were at about 55 in the peak season of the last surge. And there’s nothing to say that this cannot come back with a vengeance because we don’t have a very highly vaccinated population,” Dr. Landers explained.

Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID vaccine is one-third of the dosage given to teens and adults.

