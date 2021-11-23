Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor Cecil Hurt dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports columnist and editor Cecil Hurt died Tuesday from complications from pneumonia, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed.

Hurt was 62 years old.

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month and died Tuesday afternoon, according to his Twitter account.

“He was being treated for pneumonia complicated by underlying issues. Cecil passed peacefully while surrounded by family and a close friend,” a statement on Hurt’s Twitter account read.

Reaction to his death poured in Tuesday night.

The University of Alabama football team paid tribute to Hurt on Twitter, calling him an “Alabama Institution.”

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/xUC1UalWNH — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 23, 2021

University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said “as good a sportswriter as Cecil was, he was an even better person.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Hurt was a “leading voice in telling the story of the SEC for four decades.”

I am saddened to learn of Cecil Hurt's passing. Cecil was a leading voice in telling the story of the @SEC for four decades. The relationships he built, his credibility with readers, his clarity in communication and unrivaled wit made him a pillar of his profession. RIP Cecil. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) November 23, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Hurt “will be missed dearly by the people of Alabama.”

So sad to hear the news longtime @tuscaloosanews sports columnist Cecil Hurt has passed away this afternoon. My prayers go out to his family and colleagues. This veteran, award-winning journalist will be missed dearly by the people of Alabama. #alpolitics https://t.co/qbPwV9cNwq — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 23, 2021

Hurt joined The Tuscaloosa News in 1982 as a sports writer. Seven years later he became the sports editor and columnist.

