Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor Cecil Hurt dies

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62(David Gray/UA Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports columnist and editor Cecil Hurt died Tuesday from complications from pneumonia, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed.

Hurt was 62 years old.

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month and died Tuesday afternoon, according to his Twitter account.

“He was being treated for pneumonia complicated by underlying issues. Cecil passed peacefully while surrounded by family and a close friend,” a statement on Hurt’s Twitter account read.

Reaction to his death poured in Tuesday night.

The University of Alabama football team paid tribute to Hurt on Twitter, calling him an “Alabama Institution.”

University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said “as good a sportswriter as Cecil was, he was an even better person.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Hurt was a “leading voice in telling the story of the SEC for four decades.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Hurt “will be missed dearly by the people of Alabama.”

Hurt joined The Tuscaloosa News in 1982 as a sports writer. Seven years later he became the sports editor and columnist.

