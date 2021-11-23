Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California

The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in California.(US NAVY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the midst of the supply chain crisis, the U.S Navy has been called in to help with the backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard Harbor District to assist in decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month, the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods.

It’s aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.

The White House is also working to relax trucking regulations and persuade ports and railroads to operate around the clock.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Rittenhouse tells Fox News he’s ‘not a racist person,’ backs BLM
Montgomery will celebrate the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott from Dec. 1-7, 2021.
Events announced for 66th anniversary of Montgomery bus boycott
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide.
Christmas parade massacre suspect facing multiple counts of homicide