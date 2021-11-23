No sign of any true warm-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next two afternoons will be cool for this time of year as a chilly area of high pressure influences our weather. Highs will reach the upper 50s today and lower 60s tomorrow.

The weather looks great to put up the outdoor Christmas decorations. (WSFA 12 News)

That will come after cold starts in the lower 30s. There will likely be areas of frost this morning and tomorrow morning. Frost can develop with temperatures as warm as 36 degrees, so even if you don’t get to the freezing mark you could still have a frosty start.

Fortunately it will be sunny over the next two days and the wind will be lighter than it was on Monday.

A cold front will bring some showers Thursday evening and night. (WSFA 12 News)

The all-important Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast is still looking good. Thanksgiving will bring sun and clouds, dry weather and highs around 70 degrees.

That is great news for the Turkey Day Classic being played in Montgomery. The weather for the game couldn’t be better this time of year!

A weak cold front will slide through Thanksgiving night, bringing some light showers to some communities between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Sun and clouds for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately that front will clear by sunrise, leading to a dry Black Friday for any shopping you’d like to get done! Skies will even clear throughout the day, meaning the afternoon will be filled with sunshine.

It will continue to be dry with a good deal of sun this weekend and early next week with no signs of a big warming trend or legitimate rain chance.

Sun and clouds with cool temperatures for the Iron Bowl. (WSFA 12 News)

Temps will likely stay in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows down in the 30s beginning Black Friday.

That includes the Iron Bowl this Saturday, which will be dry and unseasonably cool in Auburn. Highs will only be near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.