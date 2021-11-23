Advertise
Crash causing delays on I-65 NB near Selma Highway

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash is blocking the right shoulder at this time. Motorists are being asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Additional details about the crash are unknown.

