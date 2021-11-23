Crash causing delays on I-65 NB near Selma Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash is blocking the right shoulder at this time. Motorists are being asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene working to clear the crash.

Additional details about the crash are unknown.

