Prattville man gets life sentence for sex crimes

Gary Wayne George was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Gary George, 58, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sodomy, five counts of possession of obscene material and violation of the SORNA sex offender act.

Circuit Judge Ben Fuller sentenced George to life for the rape and sodomy counts. He ordered 20 years for each of the five child pornography counts and 90 years for the SORNA violation. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

George was also ordered to pay a $107,500 fine, plus prosecution costs.

In 2018, George was charged with more than 50 counts from these charges. The plea agreement implies the other counts were dismissed.

Court documents state he had sexual contact with a someone between the ages of 12 and 18 in November 2017. Obscene images involving a minor were also found on his cellphone.

Court records and the state sex offender database state George registered as a sex offender following a 1996 conviction of attempted sexual abuse in Montgomery County. Other records indicate he has violated sex offender registration laws before.

