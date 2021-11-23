Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Troy’s interim head coach to hold first news conference

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday will mark the first regular weekly press conference for Brandon Hall in his new role as the Troy Trojans’ interim head football coach. He assumed the role over the weekend following the dismissal of head coach Chip Lindsey.

Hall, who was the team’s defensive coordinator, is set to address the media starting at 11:45 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference when it starts.

[WATCH LIVE: Brandon Hall news conference]

He’s expected to discuss his new position and the upcoming week, in which he’ll lead his players to Georgia State on Saturday in search of its sixth win and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Lindsey was fired Sunday, the day after falling to the Appalachian State Mountaineers 45-7. He was in his third season with the Trojans and had an overall record of 15-19 while with the team.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
Randy Lee Wade
Court records: Trooper’s gun malfunctioned when suspect tried to shoot him
Some of the victims were in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down.
Man charged after victim robbed at gunpoint
Henry Ruggs, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, arrives at the...
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

Latest News

Brandon Hall to hold first weekly news conference as Troy’s interim head coach
Alabama State University's Hornet Stadium will host the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers for...
ASU, Tuskegee set for matchup in 97th Turkey Day Classic
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach