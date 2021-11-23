Troy’s interim head coach to hold first news conference

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday will mark the first regular weekly press conference for Brandon Hall in his new role as the Troy Trojans’ interim head football coach. He assumed the role over the weekend following the dismissal of head coach Chip Lindsey.

Hall, who was the team’s defensive coordinator, is set to address the media starting at 11:45 a.m. WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference when it starts.

[WATCH LIVE: Brandon Hall news conference]

He’s expected to discuss his new position and the upcoming week, in which he’ll lead his players to Georgia State on Saturday in search of its sixth win and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Lindsey was fired Sunday, the day after falling to the Appalachian State Mountaineers 45-7. He was in his third season with the Trojans and had an overall record of 15-19 while with the team.

