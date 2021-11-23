Advertise
Tuskegee University seeking new athletics director

Willie Slater is currently the athletics direction and head football coach at Tuskegee...
Willie Slater is currently the athletics direction and head football coach at Tuskegee University.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is apparently looking for someone new to lead its athletics department.

Willie Slater is currently the athletics direction and head football coach.

The university posted the athletic director job on Nov. 8, about two weeks ago.

Slater is in his fourth year as the athletics director and his 16th as the head football coach. His career in athletics and coaching spans more than 40 years.

Tuskegee is slated to play Alabama State on Thursday in the Turkey Day Classic.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the university’s communications office and was told they have no information at this time.

