ALEA investigating after south Alabama man hit, killed by truck

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday evening in south Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Charles Hight Deaver, 77, of Enterprise, was killed around 6:20 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Chevy Silverado on Coffee County 708, about a mile outside of the Enterprise city limits.

ALEA said the truck, driven by Iverson Louis Kelley, 21, also of Enterprise, left the roadway and struck Deaver, who died on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

