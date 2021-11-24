Andalusia man’s body recovered from Gantt Lake Wednesday morning

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after a south Alabama man’s body was found floating in a lake Wednesday morning.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said local hunters scouting the north end of Gantt Lake found the body floating in the water near the shoreline north of Simms Bridge Road around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and crews from the Opp Fire Department helped to retrieve the body.

The body has since been identified as that of Andalusia resident David Lee Brooks, but a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Brooks’ body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine how he died.

No other information was available as the investigation continues.

