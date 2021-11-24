Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail. Authorities say an area manager from FedEx is heading to the scene.

Sheriff Moon confirmed FedEx is sending a truck to pick up the packages as soon as possible.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins' family says she was discharged from Baptist South Hospital around 3 a.m....
Alabama family begs for help finding woman who vanished after hospital discharge
Gary Wayne George was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor. (Source: Autauga...
Prattville man gets life sentence for sex crimes
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway,...
I-65 near Selma Highway moving again after crash injures 4
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people to look out for scams online this holiday...
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams
Area businesses getting ready for holiday shopping
Area businesses getting ready for holiday shopping
Troopers stress driving safety over Thanksgiving
Troopers stress driving safety over Thanksgiving
WSFA 12 News file photo of Gantt Lake.
Andalusia man’s body recovered from Gantt Lake Wednesday morning