DOJ: Alabama prisons unimproved, remain violent and deadly

The U.S. Department of Justice says conditions in Alabama prisons have not improved since the federal government warned the state of unconstitutional conditions three years ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says conditions in Alabama prisons have not improved since the federal government warned the state of unconstitutional conditions three years ago.

Justice Department officials filed an updated complaint in their ongoing lawsuit against Alabama over prison conditions. Justice Department officials say violence is unabated in facilities that are overcrowded and understaffed.

The lawsuit accuses the state of operating prisons where conditions are so poor that they violate the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The state is disputing the Justice Department’s allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

