Montgomery native, professional football player providing Thanksgiving meals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A professional football player is giving back to his home city, providing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, a Carver High School and the University of Alabama Alumni, is partnering with Martha’s Place to give away 600 meals. The giveaway is taking place Wednesday between noon and 2 p.m.

Shaun’s mother, Diane Hamilton, and Martha Hawkins, owner of Martha’s Place, said the giveaway has become a tradition.

“It’s just great to be able to help our community,” Diane Hamilton said.

Diane Hamilton said Shaun Dion Hamilton started this giveaway with just 22 turkeys. Each year he continues the tradition and the amount of giving grows with it.

This year the Thanksgiving meal will include fried chicken, turkey and dressing, cornbread, collard greens, mac n cheese, sweet potato pie, and pound cake.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.