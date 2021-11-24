Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery native, professional football player providing Thanksgiving meals

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A professional football player is giving back to his home city, providing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, a Carver High School and the University of Alabama Alumni, is partnering with Martha’s Place to give away 600 meals. The giveaway is taking place Wednesday between noon and 2 p.m.

Shaun’s mother, Diane Hamilton, and Martha Hawkins, owner of Martha’s Place, said the giveaway has become a tradition.

“It’s just great to be able to help our community,” Diane Hamilton said.

Diane Hamilton said Shaun Dion Hamilton started this giveaway with just 22 turkeys. Each year he continues the tradition and the amount of giving grows with it.

This year the Thanksgiving meal will include fried chicken, turkey and dressing, cornbread, collard greens, mac n cheese, sweet potato pie, and pound cake.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins' family says she was discharged from Baptist South Hospital around 3 a.m....
Alabama family begs for help finding woman who vanished after hospital discharge
Gary Wayne George was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor. (Source: Autauga...
Prattville man gets life sentence for sex crimes
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway,...
I-65 near Selma Highway moving again after crash injures 4
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s 2021 Christmas Lights Festival
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South
Free micro-pantries helping to feed those in need in Autauga County
Free micro-pantries helping to feed those in need in Autauga County