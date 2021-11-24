Advertise
One rain chance over the next week

It comes Thanksgiving evening and night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very cold start in the lower 30s with frost, a bright supply of November sun will crank temperatures into the lower to perhaps even middle 60s today.

Sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s today.
Sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s today.

Thanksgiving will be even warmer. A mix of sun and clouds will send temperatures into the lower 70s after a start down in the 30s.

That is great news for the Turkey Day Classic being played in Montgomery. The weather for the game couldn’t be better this time of year considering highs are supposed to be in the 60s.

Highs push the low 70s Thanksgiving afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs push the low 70s Thanksgiving afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Things will change Thanksgiving evening as a cold front approaches. That front will bring some light rain showers to the area from roughly 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as it moves eastward. Nothing heavy or severe will occur with this particular front.

The rain will clear before sunrise, but the clouds will linger through the mid-morning hours on Black Friday. By lunchtime we’re all sunshine with a northerly breeze around 10 mph. Highs behind the front will struggle to get into the upper 50s even with the sunny afternoon.

Morning clouds quickly depart, but Friday will be chilly and a bit breezy.
Morning clouds quickly depart, but Friday will be chilly and a bit breezy.

It will continue to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds this weekend. By early next week we’re in for an entirely sunny sky and a continued dry forecast.

Temps will stay in the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows down in the 30s with no big temperature swings on the horizon as of now.

Temperatures will be below normal most days.
Temperatures will be below normal most days.

That includes the Iron Bowl this Saturday, which will be dry and unseasonably cool in Auburn. Highs will only be near 60 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

