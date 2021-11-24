Registration opens for 2021 Montgomery Christmas Parade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Entries are now being accepted for the 2021 Montgomery Christmas Parade’s float contest.

The parade will take place on Dexter Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 10.

City officials say registration is available online at www.mgmcityevents.com and https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/ChristmasParade2021.

Float entries will be divided into three categories: business, adult, and children/youth and the parade’s sponsor, Sam’s Club, will award a cash prize to one entry from each category. All float entries must be submitted by December 8 with a $25 nonrefundable entry fee.

The parade will begin at the steps of the state Capitol and will end at Court Square Fountain. Participants can stage their floats prior to the event at the Cramton Bowl.

For more information about registration and float guidelines, please call the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs at (334) 625-2118 or visit https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/Christmas/.

