Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Registration opens for 2021 Montgomery Christmas Parade

A decorated vehicle makes its way past the Alabama Capitol during a 2017 Montgomery Christmas...
A decorated vehicle makes its way past the Alabama Capitol during a 2017 Montgomery Christmas Parade on Dexter Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Entries are now being accepted for the 2021 Montgomery Christmas Parade’s float contest.

The parade will take place on Dexter Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 10.

City officials say registration is available online at www.mgmcityevents.com and https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/ChristmasParade2021.

Float entries will be divided into three categories: business, adult, and children/youth and the parade’s sponsor, Sam’s Club, will award a cash prize to one entry from each category. All float entries must be submitted by December 8 with a $25 nonrefundable entry fee.

The parade will begin at the steps of the state Capitol and will end at Court Square Fountain. Participants can stage their floats prior to the event at the Cramton Bowl.

For more information about registration and float guidelines, please call the City of Montgomery Department of Cultural Affairs at (334) 625-2118 or visit https://cityofmontgomery.seamlessdocs.com/f/Christmas/.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins' family says she was discharged from Baptist South Hospital around 3 a.m....
Alabama family begs for help finding woman who vanished after hospital discharge
Gary Wayne George was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor. (Source: Autauga...
Prattville man gets life sentence for sex crimes
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway,...
I-65 near Selma Highway moving again after crash injures 4
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Montgomery police searching for missing woman
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Local NFL player giving back for Thanksgiving
Montgomery native, professional football player providing Thanksgiving meals
Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s 2021 Christmas Lights Festival
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South