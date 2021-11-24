Slain Lowndes County sheriff still remembered 2 years later

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Many in Lowndes County still mourn the loss of Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.

On Tuesday, the second anniversary of his death, dozens showed up at the Hayneville courthouse named in Williams’ honor.

Speakers reflected on the painful memory of that night when the sheriff was killed, but they also remembered the good Williams did and the legacy he left behind.

“We try to do this every year. Basically, just to keep his memory alive and let the community, his family, the state, let the world know that he still lives on within our hearts,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West.

Leaders say they’re also working on a law enforcement memorial project and a monument project that would include Williams.

Williams was shot and killed while trying to disperse a crowd outside a Hayneville gas station on Nov. 23, 2019. A suspect, William Chase Johnson, is charged with capital murder.

