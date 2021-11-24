Troy City Council approves agreement for new bowling alley

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city leaders have agreed to bring a new bowling alley to the city.

Mayor Jason Reeves said the City Council approved a project agreement and the conveyance of two acres of land next to the Publix on U.S. 231 and Trojans Parkway.

Reeves said the owner is Scott Good, who owns Good Times Bowling in Auburn.

Thee was no word on when construction is expected to begin.

