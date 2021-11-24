Advertise
Troy City Council approves agreement for new bowling alley

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the City Council approved a project agreement for a new bowling alley.
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the City Council approved a project agreement for a new bowling alley.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city leaders have agreed to bring a new bowling alley to the city.

Mayor Jason Reeves said the City Council approved a project agreement and the conveyance of two acres of land next to the Publix on U.S. 231 and Trojans Parkway.

Reeves said the owner is Scott Good, who owns Good Times Bowling in Auburn.

Thee was no word on when construction is expected to begin.

