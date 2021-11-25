Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were critically injured in two separate shootings in Montgomery Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, the first shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North University Drive. At the scene, officers and fire medics found a female victim with a life threatening gunshot wound.

The second shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive, McGriff said. There, a male victim was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive, McGriff said....
The second shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive, McGriff said. There, a male victim was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

No further information could be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins' family says she was discharged from Baptist South Hospital around 3 a.m....
Alabama family begs for help finding woman who vanished after hospital discharge
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Former Mosses Mayor Walter Hill has been arrested and charged with rape.
Ex-Mosses mayor going back to prison after child sex crime charge
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated
Former University of Alabama football player battles COVID, encourages others to get vaccinated

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine
Thanksgiving is dry and warm... but showers return after dark!
Thanksgiving looks quiet and seasonable, but rain returns tonight
Enterprise police say a juvenile was fatally shot on Nov. 24, 2021.
Suspect arrested after juvenile fatally shot in Enterprise