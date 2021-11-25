2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were critically injured in two separate shootings in Montgomery Thursday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, the first shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North University Drive. At the scene, officers and fire medics found a female victim with a life threatening gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive, McGriff said. There, a male victim was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No further information could be released at this time.
