Alabama State takes down Tuskegee in Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets took down the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in the 97th Turkey Day Classic.

The Hornets strike first. Jacory Merritt takes the ball four-yards to get Alabama State on the board first.

Alabama State strikes again late in the first quarter. Joe Owens Jr. fires to Merritt for the six-yard touchdown.

The Hornets had the lead 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

With over 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Alabama State adds points to the board with a 19-yard field goal from Hunter Hanson.

The Golden Tigers get on the board with a safety with 8:26 left in the half.

But, the Hornets put more points on the board with 31-yard field goal from Hanson.

At the half, the Hornets had the lead 20-2.

With 10:11 left in the third quarter, the Golden Tigers get their first touchdown of the day. Bryson Williams finds Latrevien O’Neil for the 43-yard score.

Alabama State had the lead 20-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 11:45 left in the game, Alabama State extends their lead. Robert McMinn returns the punt 37-yards for the Hornets touchdown.

The Hornets put more points on the board. With 8:17 left to play, Hanson makes the 31-yard field goal.

With 2:35 left in the game, Alabama State strikes. Merritt takes the ball two-yards for the touchdown.

Alabama State extends their lead with 50 seconds remaining. Dontrey Manley takes it to the house for the 40-yard score.

The Hornets won the game 43-9.

The Hornets finish the season 5-6.

The Golden Tigers finish the season 3-8.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.