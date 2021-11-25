Businesses, organizations make sure others eat first

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before sitting down to give thanks at their own tables a couple of Montgomery businesses and organizations are making sure others eat first.

“I’ve been here since 6 this morning preparing this meal,” said Martha McKinney, a cook at the Salvation Army.

But Thanksgiving is more than making a plate, it’s about being with loved ones.

“Everybody’s just like a big family,” McKinney said. “it’s just like us being with our family and our loved ones that we lost.”

Capt. Daimion Roberts wants to make sure people have their one special meal.

“First, that they’re loved,” he says. “Second, that this day is a special day for them. For some, they have never had a meal that they can sit around the table so my wife and I wanted to be very intentional about making sure that they felt special and that they can give thanks for something around the table.”

Across town at Chappy’s Deli, 2,000 boxes were loaded into volunteers’ cars to drop off a meal right to someone’s doorstep. Volunteer Joe Kranz says he doesn’t know how people will react.

“That’s the whole thing about it,” explains Kranz. “They’re probably less fortunate than we are and just to give back to people that are not as fortunate as we are.”

So whether it’s Chappy’s Deli or The Salvation Army all that really matters for the volunteers and cooks is that people have a hot meal this thanksgiving.

